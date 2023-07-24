News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Free activities set to run weekly ahead of Mansfield town centre art festival

A popular art festival will return to Mansfield this September, with a day full of free fun for all the family in the town centre.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:01 BST- 2 min read

The Full Shebang Festival will return on Saturday, September 2 – making it the town’s fourth instalment of the popular annual event run by First Art,.

This year, there will be the addition of The Mini Shebang, a lead-up event jam-packed with activities in the summer holidays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Karl Greenwood, director of First Art, said: “We’ve certainly crammed as much as we can into one day for this year’s festival.

Performers bring colour and character to Mansfield town centre. Photo taken by Rachel Atkins at The Full Shebang Festival, 2022.Performers bring colour and character to Mansfield town centre. Photo taken by Rachel Atkins at The Full Shebang Festival, 2022.
Performers bring colour and character to Mansfield town centre. Photo taken by Rachel Atkins at The Full Shebang Festival, 2022.
Most Popular

“It’s a privilege to be able to put on this event which people love and keep coming back to.

“From the feedback we get, we know what a free, fun day out on your doorstep means to local people.

“This year we’ve taken on board requests for more hands-on activity in the build up to the festival and on the day itself.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The free one-day spectacle brings all manner of outdoor performances, street theatre, and hands-on activities for all ages to Mansfield.

Read More
College plans to offer adult education classes in Mansfield shopping centre

The festival is produced by arts charity First Art and supported by Without Walls’ Touring Network Partnership, and Mansfield Council.

A range of shows and live entertainment will fill the town, with musicians, comedians and storytellers at the helm.

The Full Shebang gets even fuller this year with its own mini version, offering all sorts of activities in the lead-up to the festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

First Art has teamed up with Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre’s free family events programme BClub to deliver The Mini Shebang.

The mini festival will bring free activities taking place every Wednesday throughout August in the shopping centre.

The sessions will range from circus and puppet making to musical spaceships and building giant marble runs.

Rebekah O’Neill, shopping centre manager, said: “We’re delighted to bring The Mini Shebang as part of the festival in partnership with BClub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Attracting families into the shopping centre to make and do things creatively together.

“Our partnership with First Art enables us to help encourage more people into town through a range of fun and interactive cultural activities.”

Sessions are free and on a drop-in basis – meaning no booking is required, with sessions suitable for ages four plus.

More details can be found at firstart.org.uk/minishebang

Related topics:Mansfield