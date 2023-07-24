Free activities set to run weekly ahead of Mansfield town centre art festival

The Full Shebang Festival will return on Saturday, September 2 – making it the town’s fourth instalment of the popular annual event run by First Art,.

This year, there will be the addition of The Mini Shebang, a lead-up event jam-packed with activities in the summer holidays.

Karl Greenwood, director of First Art, said: “We’ve certainly crammed as much as we can into one day for this year’s festival.

Performers bring colour and character to Mansfield town centre. Photo taken by Rachel Atkins at The Full Shebang Festival, 2022.

“It’s a privilege to be able to put on this event which people love and keep coming back to.

“From the feedback we get, we know what a free, fun day out on your doorstep means to local people.

“This year we’ve taken on board requests for more hands-on activity in the build up to the festival and on the day itself.”

The free one-day spectacle brings all manner of outdoor performances, street theatre, and hands-on activities for all ages to Mansfield.

The festival is produced by arts charity First Art and supported by Without Walls’ Touring Network Partnership, and Mansfield Council.

A range of shows and live entertainment will fill the town, with musicians, comedians and storytellers at the helm.

The Full Shebang gets even fuller this year with its own mini version, offering all sorts of activities in the lead-up to the festival.

First Art has teamed up with Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre’s free family events programme BClub to deliver The Mini Shebang.

The mini festival will bring free activities taking place every Wednesday throughout August in the shopping centre.

The sessions will range from circus and puppet making to musical spaceships and building giant marble runs.

Rebekah O’Neill, shopping centre manager, said: “We’re delighted to bring The Mini Shebang as part of the festival in partnership with BClub.

“Attracting families into the shopping centre to make and do things creatively together.

“Our partnership with First Art enables us to help encourage more people into town through a range of fun and interactive cultural activities.”

Sessions are free and on a drop-in basis – meaning no booking is required, with sessions suitable for ages four plus.