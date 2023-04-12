Increased demand at King’s Mill Hospital as industrial action continues

Hospitals and other health and care services in the area are facing heightened pressure to cover all urgent and emergency services due to the junior doctor strikes which are now underway and NHS leaders across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are urging the public to choose health services wisely.

The industrial action is taking place over a 96-hour period until 6.59am on April 15, with the action significantly impacting the county’s hospitals, mental health services, GP practices and other NHS services.

There are considerably fewer doctors to call upon, which means it could take longer for patients with less urgent concerns to be seen.

The public are being urged to choose health services wisely during the industrial action

Dr David Selwyn, medical director, Sherwood Forest Hospitals said: “Our services are experiencing increased demand as we work hard to see people during the junior doctor strikes, where we have seen more people attending urgent and emergency care services at King’s Mill and Newark hospitals for less serious conditions.”

“It may take longer to get through to your GP surgery or to access other services over the next few days and we ask people to be patient and kind to our staff who are all working under extreme pressure to get you the help you need.

"Some appointments have had to be rearranged, but we would like to reassure the public that we are working hard to minimise any disruption to our service during this time.

“It’s more important than ever that people use their local NHS services wisely at a time when there are less doctors available to treat the most seriously ill patients. That’s why I want to ask the public to help during this challenging time by only calling 999 or attending A&E in a genuine emergency. There are other services available, including our Urgent Treatment Centres and NHS 111, GPs and pharmacies, so please choose the right service for your needs.