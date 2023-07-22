Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust cares for nine patients with Covid-19 in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated by the trust – which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals – with Covid-19 by 8am on Sunday, July 16, was down from 13 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,101 people in hospital with Covid as of July 16.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 41 per cent in the last four weeks.