Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust cares for nine patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for nine patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 20:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 20:50 BST

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated by the trust – which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals – with Covid-19 by 8am on Sunday, July 16, was down from 13 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,101 people in hospital with Covid as of July 16.

Across England there were 1,101 people in hospital with Covid as of July 16. (Picture: David Jones/PA/Radar)Across England there were 1,101 people in hospital with Covid as of July 16. (Picture: David Jones/PA/Radar)
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 41 per cent in the last four weeks.

The figures also show that four new patients with Covid were admitted to SFH hospitals in the week to July 14.