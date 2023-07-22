The sinkhole was reported on Appleton Street, Warsop, with a hole appearing in the middle of the street, according to residents.

Jane Hunt spotted the sinkhole when returning home from work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She warned drivers to “avoid the area” and urged “caution to parents and carers at Birklands Primary School”, located at the bottom of the street.

Jane Hunt, resident, shared a photo of the Appleton Street sinkhole which appeared on Wednesday, July 19.

She said: “It was completely out of the blue and not what we expected to find on the road at all.

“As you can see from the photo, it is quite wide and could do some damage to vehicles – especially going up or coming down the hill.”

The sinkhole was first noticed and reported by residents on Wednesday, July 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highways manager for Nottinghamshire Council said: “Our Incident Response Team was at the site.

“And a barrier was set up to cordon off the carriageway defect. Severn Trent Water has now taken over the site and is investigating the issue.

“The road closure will remain in place while they complete their investigation and repairs.”

The council has advised road users to avoid Appleton Street if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad