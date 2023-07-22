News you can trust since 1952
Investigation launched as sinkhole appears on Warsop street

An investigation has been launched after a sinkhole was reported on a Warsop street – as drivers are advised to “avoid the area” while repairs are under way.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 19:58 BST- 1 min read

The sinkhole was reported on Appleton Street, Warsop, with a hole appearing in the middle of the street, according to residents.

Jane Hunt spotted the sinkhole when returning home from work.

She warned drivers to “avoid the area” and urged “caution to parents and carers at Birklands Primary School”, located at the bottom of the street.

Jane Hunt, resident, shared a photo of the Appleton Street sinkhole which appeared on Wednesday, July 19.Jane Hunt, resident, shared a photo of the Appleton Street sinkhole which appeared on Wednesday, July 19.
She said: “It was completely out of the blue and not what we expected to find on the road at all.

“As you can see from the photo, it is quite wide and could do some damage to vehicles – especially going up or coming down the hill.”

The sinkhole was first noticed and reported by residents on Wednesday, July 19.

A highways manager for Nottinghamshire Council said: “Our Incident Response Team was at the site.

“And a barrier was set up to cordon off the carriageway defect. Severn Trent Water has now taken over the site and is investigating the issue.

“The road closure will remain in place while they complete their investigation and repairs.”

The council has advised road users to avoid Appleton Street if possible.

Residents can also contact the council via nottinghamshire.gov.uk/contact-and-complaints/contact-us

