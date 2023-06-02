Cancer Research UK said the overall drop in patients diagnosed with cancer through emergency routes is positive, but added too many people affected by cancer are waiting too long to receive a diagnosis and begin vital treatment.

An emergency presentation of cancer is when a diagnosis is given within 30 days of a hospital admission and does not include more managed routes, such as cancer screening or through a GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS data shows 1,367 cancer patients were first seen as inpatients in the former NHS Nottinghamshire clinical commissioning group from July to September 2022, with 261, 19.1 per cent, emergency presentations.

An emergency presentation of cancer is when a diagnosis is given within 30 days of a hospital admission and does not include more managed routes, such as cancer screening or through a GP.

This was down from 19.2 per cent during the same period in 2021, but up from 18.7 per cent before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.

Dr Ian Walker, CRUK executive director of policy and information, said the overall drop in the proportion of people diagnosed through emergency routes was positive, as these patients tend to have worse outcomes.

He said: “Despite the tireless work of NHS staff, too many people affected by cancer are waiting too long to receive a diagnosis and begin vital treatment, regardless of the route they enter the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge the Government to show political leadership on cancer and use its upcoming major conditions strategy to transform cancer services, so every patient has the best chances of early diagnosis and survival.”

Across England, 13,200 of the 71,600 presentations were emergencies. It means the rate of emergency presentations was 18.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2022, down from 19.7 per cent the same period in 2021 and 19.3 per cent pre-Covid in 2019.

The cancers with the highest rate of emergency presentations were pancreatic, at 55.6 per cent, acute myeloid leukaemia, at 54.9 per cent, and malignant central nervous system tumours, at 51.5 per cent.

An NHS spokesman said: "It is encouraging news that emergency presentations of cancer are back below pre-pandemic levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad