The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show that a total of 498 people had died in Mansfield by May 18, up from 495 on the week before.

In Ashfield, the figures show that 601 people had died in the area by Thursday, May 18 – up from 600 the week before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four more deaths were recorded in Newark & Sherwood district, taking the death toll from 413 to 417, while one more death was recorded in Bolsover district, where the death toll now stands at 346.

A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.

They are among 17,704 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, June 1 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 37 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, May 31, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on May 31, at 8am, was down from 45 on the same day the previous week.

It is also down from a month ago. There were 65 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of May 31, down from 10 the previous week and 24 four weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England there were 2,780 people in hospital with Covid as of May 31, with 77 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 39 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 38 per cent.

The figures also show that 14 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH sites in the week to Monday, May 29, down from 18 the previous week.