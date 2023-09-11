News you can trust since 1952
Eighteen patients being treated for Covid at King's Mill Hospital and sister sites

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 18 patients with coronavirus according to the latest figures.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:33 BST
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital by the trust with Covid-19 by 8am on September 3 was up from 12 on the same day the previous week.

SFH runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show. The NHS trust runs sites across the county and further afield, including the Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill.

The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 51 per cent in the last four weeks. (Photo by: David Jones/PA/Radar)The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 51 per cent in the last four weeks. (Photo by: David Jones/PA/Radar)
Across England there were 2,879 people in hospital with Covid as of September 3.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 51 per cent in the last four weeks.

The figures also show six new patients with Covid were admitted to SFH sites in the week to September 1, alongside two new patients with Covid admitted to Nottinghamshire Healthcare sites.