NHS England figures show 15,720 patients visited accident and emergency at SFH in June.

That was a drop of 1 per cent on the 15,900 visits recorded during May, but 2 per cent more than the 15,363 patients seen in June 2022.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in June 2021, there were 14,540 visits to A&E departments run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust.

The accident and emergency unit at King's Mill Hospital in Sutton. (Photo by: Jon Ball/Nationalworld.com)

Most attendances last month were via the major Emergency Care unit at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton – with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 34 per cent were via the Urgent Treatment Centre at the trust’s Newark Hospital.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month – down a bit from May, but slightly above the number of visits seen in June 2022.

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England from a decision to admit to actually being admitted was 26,531 in June, down 16 per cent from 31,494 in May. The figure hit a record 54,573 in December 2022.

It comes as junior doctors complete their five-day walk out in what was the longest spell of industrial action in the history.

Prof Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: "Every new month brings more evidence of record demand across many areas of NHS care with staff experiencing the busiest June ever for A&E attendances, no doubt exacerbated by the record high temperatures experienced for that month.

"This ongoing pressure on services is precisely why it is so important to highlight that staff continue to make progress in reducing the longest waits for care despite strikes, high demand, and bank holiday weekends."

At SFH in June:

There were 129 booked appointments, up from 123 in May;

73 per cent of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95 per cent;

795 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 5 per cent of all arrivals. Of those, 78 were delayed by more than 12 hours.