NHS issue warning of busy services over the weekend as industrial action continues

Junior doctors began strike action at 7am on Thursday, July 13, and it will continue until 7am on Tuesday, July 18.

The strikes are due to impact the city and county’s hospitals, mental health services, GP practices and other NHS services.

There will be major disruption during this period of strike action, especially over the weekend period, and NHS leaders are urging people to only attend A&E or call 999 in an emergency.

King's Mill Hospital in Sutton, is run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust.

The local NHS is working really hard to keep important services like emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma open and running smoothly. However, some elective or planned service will be affected due to the reduction in staff.

Dr David Selwyn, medical director at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “Demand for NHS services remains high with our emergency departments being particularly busy with long waits to be seen over a normal weekend even without the impact of this weekend’s industrial action.

“Before visiting A&E, we’re asking people to please consider whether it is a genuine emergency as it’s often not the best place for their needs.

"By choosing to contact NHS111 online, or use their GP, pharmacy or urgent treatment centre they will receive their care quicker.

“They should not hesitate to phone call 999 if they are facing life-threatening illness or injury.

"The NHS is here when they need it – especially if they or their loved ones become seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

“We know that high demand means that patients sometimes have to wait longer for the treatment they need and I would like to thank our patients for their understanding as our hard-working NHS staff work to see them as quickly as possible, we triage our patients to ensure that we see those in most need, first.”

