Dozens of NHS workers at King’s Mill Hospital resigned from their posts over last year

Experts suggest the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, and an increase in people taking deferred retirement may be contributing to the rise.

NHS Digital figures show about 275 people resigned from their posts at SFH – which runs Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals, as well as Sutton’s King’s Mill – with 40 nurses and health visitors choosing to leave their jobs in the year to March.

In total, about 505 staff members left their jobs in 2022-23, a 23 per cent increase on the 410 who left in 2020-21, during the height of the pandemic.

Health trusts across England saw 222,690 workers leaving their roles in the NHS between 2022-23. (Photo by: Jeff Moore/PA Radar)

The figures cover medical and administration staff – a resignation does not necessarily mean the staff member has left the NHS altogether, as the numbers also include promotions and relocations.

In the last year, about 120 doctors left their roles at SFH, an increase compared with 2020-21, when 85 left.

Danny Mortimer, NHS Employers chief executive, said: “There is a sense staff who deferred retirement due to the pandemic and its recovery are now choosing to enact their plans and there is also undoubtedly significant numbers of staff moving between organisations to pursue financial and career opportunities.”

Trusts across England saw 222,690 workers leaving their roles in the NHS between 2022-23, 63 per cent of whom resigned.

The remainder left for other reasons, such as retirement, dismissal, or reaching the end of their fixed contract.

These figures emerge as the NHS enters its 75th year and is facing intense pressure due to record demand for care.

Ellie Orton, NHS Charities Together chief executive, said: “In addition to the aftermath of Covid-19 – including ever-increasing waitlists, long hours and public scrutiny – many roles can take a substantial physical and mental toll.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said the first ever NHS Long Term Workforce Plan, backed by more than £2.4 billion of government funding, will deliver the biggest training expansion in NHS history and recruit and retain hundreds of thousands more staff over the next 15 years.

They said: “We know if we are to build a stronger, healthier NHS for the long-term with patients at its centre, it is vital to have the workforce to support it.

“There are record numbers of doctors working in the NHS with more than 5,800 more compared with this time last year and we are on track to meet our commitment of 50,000 more nurses by the end of this Parliament, with more than 44,000 more nurses in April 2023 compared with September 2019.”