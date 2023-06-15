Cervical screenings, also known as ’smear tests’, are offered to women and people with a cervix aged 25-49 every three years, while those aged 50-64 receive their invitations every five years. A small sample of cells is taken and checked for pre-cancerous abnormalities and viruses such as HPV, which can lead to cancer.

Figures from NHS England show, as of December, 167,152 people across both age groups in Nottinghamshire had been screened within that time frame, 75.7 per cent of the 220,810 people eligible, down from 77.1 per cent a year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This also means 9,497 more people need to be screened to hit the Government’s target rate of 80 per cent.

Cervical screenings, also known as 'smear tests', are offered to women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 49 every three years,

Samantha Dixon, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust chief executive officer, said: "Through screening we have the opportunity to eliminate cervical cancer – yet coverage has been in decline for the last 20 years, and alarmingly, has not returned to pre-Covid pandemic levels.

“Raising awareness can help spread support and understanding. However, to address the barriers affecting screening rates we need a step change from government to make it more accessible to women.”

Numbers have dropped over the pandemic. Across England, the rate for those aged 25-49 fell from 70.7 per cent in at the end of 2019 to 66.4 per cent at the end of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those in the older age category, the rate dropped from 76.4 per cent to 74.7 per cent.

Every area in England saw a fall during the pandemic. In Nottinghamshire the overall screening rate was 79 per cent at the end of 2019.

Speaking in January, Prof Peter Johnson, NHS England national clinical director for cancer, said: “Screening is an effective way to prevent cervical cancer developing or to catch it at a very early stage, which is why it is especially important that people attend their screening appointments.