4 . (from left) Gheorghita Ciucur, 35, Marius Oana, 27, and Gymi Virtan, 25..jpg

Gheorghita Ciucur, 35, formerly of Cole Hall Lane, Birmingham, along with Marius Oana, 27, and Gymi Virtan, 25, both formerly of Shenstone Road, Soho, Birmingham,pleaded guilty to attempted robbery. They appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 5, when Ciucur was jailed for three-and-a-half years and Oana and Virtan were locked up for three years. Virtan also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 30 months. Photo: Gheorghita Ciucur, 35, Marius Oana, 27, and Gymi Virtan, 25.