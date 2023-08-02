Homelessness charity Shelter said the time for “empty words” on housebuilding was long passed and called on the Government to act.

Across England, homelessness figures hit an all-time high, with 79,840 households having faced homelessness in the first quarter of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of those, 6,440 were because of a Section 21 “no-fault” eviction, which allows landlords to evict a tenant with just two months’ notice, without having to give a reason.

In May, the Government published its Renters (Reform) Bill to ban no-fault evictions and introduce greater protections for renters. However, the bill has failed to make any progress through Parliament since.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show 93 households in Ashfield were estimated to be homeless and were owed a relief duty, which requires housing authorities to help them secure accommodation. This was down from 95 the year before.

There were also 85 households threatened with homelessness and owed a prevention duty, eight of whom faced losing their home after receiving a Section 21 notice to end an Assured Shorthold Tenancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Housing charity Shelter has estimated 172 families are served with an eviction notice every day while the bill is delayed.

In May, the Government published its Renters (Reform) Bill to ban no-fault evictions and introduce greater protections for renters. However, the bill has failed to make any progress through Parliament since. (Photo by: Nicholas T Ansell/PA/Radar)

There were 27 single parents and 15 couples with dependent children homeless in Ashfield between January and March.

Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive, said: “With record numbers of people becoming homeless, the time for empty words on building social homes and overdue promises on ending no-fault evictions has long passed.”

In Ashfield, 1.6 per 100,000 people were estimated to be homeless. The national average currently stands at 1.8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Darling, The Renters’ Reform Coalition campaign manager, said: “Renting in England is in crisis. Rents are rising at their fastest rate since records began, a fifth of privately rented homes don’t meet a ‘decent’ standard, and no-fault evictions continue to be a leading cause of homelessness.

“The Government’s continued delays to the Renters (Reform) Bill are inexplicable.”