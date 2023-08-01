Car theft could be linked to staff room break-in at King's Mill Hospital

Police officers were called after four employees at the hospital on Mansfield Road, Sutton, had their bags stolen from a locked staff room that had been forced open.

The bags were then found dumped in a disabled toilet down the corridor but with items missing.

These included the car keys to a Volkswagen Polo, which was then stolen from one of the hospital’s car parks.

Police investigating a hospital burglary in which a member of staff had their car stolen would like to speak to this man

Another set of car keys, house keys, cash and an ID card were also taken during the incident, which happened on the evening of Saturday, July 15.

The stolen Volkswagen Polo was recovered the next day after it had been involved in a collision with another vehicle in Leicestershire.

Police attended the scene but the person driving the Volkswagen Polo had already fled the scene.

PC Mark Davies, of the Kirkby Response team, said: “Clearly we are very keen to find the person responsible for this crime.

"As part of our investigation, we are releasing an image of a man we are keen to trace.

"He was in the area at the time the incident took place and could assist us with our inquiries.”

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 836 of July 15.