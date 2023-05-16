The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 591 people had died in Ashfield by April 27 – up from 589 on the week before.

The figure in Mansfield was unchanged, at 493 deaths.

One more death was recorded in Newark & District, taking the death toll to 411, while it was unchanged in Bolsover district at 388.

A total of 191,016 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by April 27.

They are among 17,583 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 11 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 50 coronavirus patients in hospital as of May 10, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on Wednesday, May 10, at 8am, was down from 65 on the same day the previous week.

However, it is up from a month ago. There were 46 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 19 coronavirus patients in hospital as of May 10, down from 24 the previous week and 20 four weeks ago.

Across England there were 4,207 people in hospital with Covid as of May 10, with 100 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26 per cent.

