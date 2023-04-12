The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 581 people had died in Ashfield by March 23 – up from 579 on the week before.

The figure in Mansfield was unchanged, at 489 deaths.

Four more deaths were recorded in Bolsover district, taking the death toll to 332, while the death toll rose by three in Newark & Sherwood, to 402.

A total of 187,874 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded throughout England by March 23.

They are among 17,313 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 6 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 56 coronavirus patients in hospital as of April 5, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on Wednesday, April 5, at 8am, was down from 73 on the same day the previous week.

It is also down from a month ago. There were 64 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 13 coronavirus patients in hospital as of April 5, down from 15 the previous week, but up from 10 four weeks ago.

Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has fallen by 8 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has also decreased by 1 per cent.

