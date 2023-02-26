The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 473 people had died in the area by February 9 – up from 472 on the week before.

The figure in Ashfield also rose by two over the same period, from 561 to 563.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The death tolls in Bolsover district and Newark & Sherwood remained unchanged, at 322 and 386 respectively.

A total of 182,830 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by February 9.

Most Popular

They are among 16,822 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 23 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 182,830 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 9.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 50 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on February 22, at 8am, was down from 53 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also down from a month ago. There were 69 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of February 22, down from nine the previous week and 23 four weeks ago.

Across England there were 8,015 people in hospital with Covid as of February 22, with 164 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 42 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 30 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad