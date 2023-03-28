The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 483 people had died in Mansfield by March 9 – up from 480 on the week before.

The figure in Ashfield also rose by three over the same period, to 576.

The death toll in Bolsover district rose by two, to 328, while it rose by three in Newark & Sherwood, to 394.

A total of 186,218 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by March 9.

They are among 17,148 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 23 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 84 coronavirus patients in hospital as of March 22, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on Wednesday, March 22, at 8am, was up from 79 on the same day the previous week.

It is also from a month ago. There were 50 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 12 coronavirus patients in hospital as of March 22, up from 11 the previous week and five four weeks ago.

Across England there were 8,387 people in hospital with Covid as of March 22, with 172 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 5 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has also increased by 5 per cent.

