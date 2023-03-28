News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
1 hour ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
3 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
3 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
3 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
4 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Six more Covid deaths recorded across Mansfield and Ashfield

There were six more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last week across Mansfield and Ashfield.

By Will Grimond
Published 28th Mar 2023, 08:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 09:01 BST

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 483 people had died in Mansfield by March 9 – up from 480 on the week before.

The figure in Ashfield also rose by three over the same period, to 576.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The death toll in Bolsover district rose by two, to 328, while it rose by three in Newark & Sherwood, to 394.

A total of 186,218 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by March 9.
A total of 186,218 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by March 9.
A total of 186,218 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by March 9.
Most Popular

They are among 17,148 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 23 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A total of 186,218 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 9.

Read More
Family of Kirkby soldier killed in Afghanistan ‘humbled’ by plans to name street...

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 84 coronavirus patients in hospital as of March 22, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on Wednesday, March 22, at 8am, was up from 79 on the same day the previous week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is also from a month ago. There were 50 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 12 coronavirus patients in hospital as of March 22, up from 11 the previous week and five four weeks ago.

Across England there were 8,387 people in hospital with Covid as of March 22, with 172 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 5 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has also increased by 5 per cent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The figures also show 52 new Covid patients were admitted to SFH sites in the week to March 20, up from 44 the previous week. Five new Covid patients were admitted by Nottinghamshire Healthcare, up from three the previous week.