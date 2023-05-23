The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 595 people had died in Ashfield by May 4 – up from 591 on the week before.

The figure in Mansfield was unchanged, at 493 deaths.

Two more deaths were recorded in Newark & Sherwood district, taking the death toll to 413.

A total of 191,377 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by May 4.

They are among 17,624 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 18 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 47 coronavirus patients in hospital as of May 17, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on Wednesday, May 17, at 8am, was down from 50 on the same day the previous week.

It is also down a month ago. There were 49 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 18 coronavirus patients in hospital as of May 17, down from 19 the previous week, but up from 15 four weeks ago.

Across England there were 3,550 people in hospital with Covid as of May 17, with 89 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 36 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25 per cent.

