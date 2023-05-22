Caught on camera: More than a dozen pictures of people wanted by police over crimes in Nottinghamshire

4 . Vandal attacks at tram stops

Police are seeking the public’s help after a spate of vandal attacks on tram stop ticket machines and glass shelters. Tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused by vandals who have smashed touchscreen ticket machines and damaged shelters at stops between Moor Bridge in Bulwell and David Lane in Old Basford. Anyone who has any information about who may be responsible for the vandalism or who has witnessed damage taking place is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101. Photo: Notts Police