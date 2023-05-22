Caught on camera: More than a dozen pictures of people wanted by police over crimes in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for your help to find the people shown in these photos in connection with a number of offences around the county.
Officers would like to speak with them regarding various crimes – including assault, theft and burglary.
Images may be of both potential suspects, or witnesses.
Members of the public should not approach anyone they believe to be displayed in the images but should call the police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
1. Shop theft in Mansfield
Police investigating the theft of hundreds of pounds worth of clothing would like to speak to the people pictured in these images.
The items were stolen from TK Maxx in Mansfield’s St Peter’s retail park at around midday on Thursday, March 9.
incident 250 of March 11.
2. Shop theft in Mansfield
Police investigating the theft of a large quantity of cosmetic products have released images of three men they would like to speak to.
Skincare products worth more than £3,500 were taken from Boots, in St Peter’s Retail Park, Mansfield, at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 22.
incident 747 of March 22.
3. Pickpockets in Mansfield
Officers released two images of a person they would like to speak to after two women were targeted by pickpockets in the Stockwell Gate area of Mansfield shortly after the victims had visited their banks.
The incidents happened on March 20, and March 30.
incident 273 of March 20 or 380 of March 30.
4. Vandal attacks at tram stops
Police are seeking the public’s help after a spate of vandal attacks on tram stop ticket machines and glass shelters.
Tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused by vandals who have smashed touchscreen ticket machines and damaged shelters at stops between Moor Bridge in Bulwell and David Lane in Old Basford.
Anyone who has any information about who may be responsible for the vandalism or who has witnessed damage taking place is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.