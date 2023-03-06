The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 476 people had died in Mansfield by February 16 – up from 473 on the week before.

The figure in Ashfield also rose by two over the same period, to 565.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The death toll in Bolsover district also rose by two, to 324, while it rose by one in Newark & Sherwood, to 387.

A total of 183,561 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by February 16.

They are among 16,890 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 2 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 183,561 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 16.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 49 coronavirus patients in hospital as of March 1, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on Wednesday, March 1, at 8am, was down from 50 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is up from a month ago. There were 44 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for seven coronavirus patients in hospital as of March 1, up from five the previous week, but down from eight four weeks ago.

Across England there were 7,507 people in hospital with Covid as of March 1, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 24 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 29 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad