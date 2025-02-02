Lydney Town AFC players swim in flooded pitch | Shots! TV

1. UK Extreme Weather Caught on Camera

Shots! TV’s Caught on Camera episodes share clips of shocking, real-life footage from across the country. This brand new episode focuses on cases of extreme weather events. The episode includes a falling tree crushing a man’s car in Wales, lightning bolts striking near Everton’s new football stadium in Liverpool and a football team swimming in waist-high water across their pitch after flooding during storm Bert. You can watch UK Extreme Weather Caught on Camera for more shocking weather events across the UK.

2. What’s behind the door?

In this quirky, mini-documentary, journalists explore the country’s best-kept secret locations. We discover an old library in Bristol with a secret door that transports customers to a chic, vintage-style cocktail bar. We also visit two fake houses in London that were made in the 18,00’s to give the illusion of a perfect street. Check out What’s Behind The Door? to discover more hidden gems across the country.

3. Dramatic sea rescues Caught on Camera

In this brand new episode, real footage shows RNLI crews battling choppy seas to get people to safety. The episode includes, a windsurfer being rescued 2.5 miles out at sea, passengers on a shipwrecked yacht being evacuated and man and a dog being rescued by a lifeboat crew. You can find more cases of the RNLI saving lives in Dramatic sea rescues Caught on Camera.

4. The Veganuary Revolution

Veganuary is a campaign that encourages people to try a vegan lifestyle throughout January and beyond. In a mini-documentary, our journalists explore vegan food and businesses across the country to see what the vibrant plant-based market has to offer.

Photo of business owner with vegan cupcakes | Shots! TV

Not limited to the first month of the year, the episode shares a sustainable culinary experience you can tap into all year round. Watch The Veganuary Revolution to learn more about the campaign and vegan options you can try throughout the year.

