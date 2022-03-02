Zip wire planned at King’s Mill Reservoir adventure park

The authority plans a new agreement with Ashfield Council to provide the facilities at The Mill Adventure Base, in Sutton, with the amount of land to be used by the authority likely to be extended.

It comes as council documents confirm plans to add more facilities to the already-improved site following separate works to replace the climbing tower and high ropes course.

The works, which have already been completed, complement an investment from the Heritage Lottery Fund to improve the existing café and add ‘panoramic views’ across the reservoir.

King's Mill Reservoir.

Now the county council has confirmed its plans as it looks to make the adventure base ‘self-financing’.

Lease

The improvements would require the council to terminate its existing lease with the district council, the site’s landlord, and create a new agreement for control over a larger area of the nature reserve.

The Mill Adventure Base at King's Mill Reservoir.

A decision on whether to agree to the new lease, which would run until 2041, will be taken by the county council’s economic development and asset management committee.

A report to the committee says: “It is proposed to provide a further extended adventure course including zip wires and a variety of access structures, which will also require the council to occupy further land.

“This will bring the enlarged site under a single lease encompassing the existing centre, ecology field, community field and adventure course area.”

It comes as separate work to improve the reservoir and nearby facilities nears completion.

Dredging work at the reservoir, which started in October, is also due to be completed this month.

The work includes creating a new habitat through the formation of sediment breaks, which will assist in the natural creation of reed-bed islands on the water.

Coun Samantha Deakin, who represents Sutton on both councils, said: “I’m extremely proud of the work being done at King’s Mill Reservoir.

“The Mill Waters project brings improvements to the site all the way through to Sutton Lawn.

“I’m sure this will be a turning point in Ashfield’s visitor economy, as well as benefiting wildlife and activity participation.”