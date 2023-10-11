News you can trust since 1952
You're not really from Mansfield if you haven't done these nine things — including watching Stags play at home

By Phoebe Cox
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST

From watching Stags, complaining about the weather, to ‘ducks’, swans and reading your Chad

Here are nine things that make you a ‘proper’ Mansfield person, in our humble opinion.

Most Mansfield residents have seen at least one Stags game at home, right? COYS. Pictured: The home ground for Mansfield Town Football Club is One Call Stadium - formerly known as Field Mill - on Quarry Lane, Mansfield.

1. Watch Stags play at home

Most Mansfield residents have seen at least one Stags game at home, right? COYS. Pictured: The home ground for Mansfield Town Football Club is One Call Stadium - formerly known as Field Mill - on Quarry Lane, Mansfield. Photo: Mansfield Town Football Club

Here is Mansfield Palace Theatre back in the 80s, when it was known as the Civic Theatre. It looks a lot different now! I am sure many Mansfield residents have attended a show at the venue over the years or even performed on the stage.

2. Visited (or performed at) Mansfield Palace Theatre

Here is Mansfield Palace Theatre back in the 80s, when it was known as the Civic Theatre. It looks a lot different now! I am sure many Mansfield residents have attended a show at the venue over the years or even performed on the stage. Photo: Mansfield Chad

I am sure most Mansfield folks have had a read, and hey - if you're not a regular reader, I am sure you will have read one of our many stories on your newsfeed. I bet you have complained about it too...

3. Read the Chad

I am sure most Mansfield folks have had a read, and hey - if you're not a regular reader, I am sure you will have read one of our many stories on your newsfeed. I bet you have complained about it too... Photo: Mansfield Chad

It's either too hot or too cold... We are either in a heatwave, flood warning or facing an arctic blast. The conditions never seem quite right.

4. Complained about the weather...

It's either too hot or too cold... We are either in a heatwave, flood warning or facing an arctic blast. The conditions never seem quite right. Photo: Brian Eyre

