You're not really from Mansfield if you haven't done these nine things — including watching Stags play at home, now that one is a MUST.
From watching Stags, complaining about the weather, to ‘ducks’, swans and reading your Chad…
Here are nine things that make you a ‘proper’ Mansfield person, in our humble opinion.
1. Watch Stags play at home
Most Mansfield residents have seen at least one Stags game at home, right? COYS. Pictured: The home ground for Mansfield Town Football Club is One Call Stadium - formerly known as Field Mill - on Quarry Lane, Mansfield. Photo: Mansfield Town Football Club
2. Visited (or performed at) Mansfield Palace Theatre
Here is Mansfield Palace Theatre back in the 80s, when it was known as the Civic Theatre. It looks a lot different now! I am sure many Mansfield residents have attended a show at the venue over the years or even performed on the stage. Photo: Mansfield Chad
3. Read the Chad
I am sure most Mansfield folks have had a read, and hey - if you're not a regular reader, I am sure you will have read one of our many stories on your newsfeed. I bet you have complained about it too... Photo: Mansfield Chad
4. Complained about the weather...
It's either too hot or too cold... We are either in a heatwave, flood warning or facing an arctic blast. The conditions never seem quite right. Photo: Brian Eyre