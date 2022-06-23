Your alternative to Glastonbury! - 10 things to do in Mansfield this weekend

But the Mansfield and Ashfield area is hardly sleepwalking into summer either. It is alive and kicking with a variety of events, things to do and places to go.

So we have drawn up our usual guide to ideas on how to spend the upcoming weekend.

Whether you’re into music, dance, theatre, culture, local history, bike rides or world-class sporting action, there is something for everyone within the area or a bit further afield.

By popular request, we are also revisiting our series on Mansfield’s local nature reserves, with a special focus on one per week over the next couple of months.

Please remember to visit the individual websites of each venue before you set off to check opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend!

1. Culture and comedy festival This weekend sees the finale of OneFest 2022, Mansfield's festival of culture, creativity and comedy that gives an equal voice to learning disabled and autistic people. Several events take place at The Old Library on Leeming Street, including a drag workshop and a kids' show on Saturday afternoon, while The Swan pub garden hosts a free DJ set between 4 pm and 6 pm on Saturday. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Family day out in the woods The popular Major Oak Woodland Festival returns to the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre this Saturday and Sunday (11 am to 4 pm). The outdoor event celebrates woodlands and traditional woodlands crafts. It's a family day out where you can see a woodworker in action, have a go at eco art, listen to tree stories and even meet the Wild Man Of The Woods! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Cycling tour weekend Cyclists will be in their element at The Dukeries from Saturday to Monday because it is hosting a two-night cycling tour/mini-holiday with overnight accommodation. Run by Zig Zag Tours, The Dukeries Weekender includes picturesque bike rides of 15 to 20 miles in the heart of Sherwood Forest each day, with a stay at a nearby youth hostels. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Dancing for joy at Palace The highlight of the weekend at Mansfield's Palace Theatre is 'Back With A Bang', a show staged by [email protected] School, based on Church Lane in the town. The event, to be held at 6.30 pm on Friday and Saturday and at 2 pm on Sunday, showcases the talents of the school, which offers a range of dance styles for youngsters, aged from two upwards, and adults. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales