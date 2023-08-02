News you can trust since 1952
The nine best things to do in the Sherwood Forest area according to Tripadvisor

The top travel site Tripadvisor has listed dozens of the best things to do in the Sherwood Forest area according to reviewers – but let’s take a look and see what made the top nine attractions.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 14:21 BST

Here are the top nine best things to do in the Sherwood Forest area according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Places have been sorted by traveller favourites from more than 80 reviews across the area.

Sherwood Pines forest park secured the top spot on Tripadvisor. It was highly recommended by many visitors and landed 4.5 stars.

1. Sherwood Pines

Sherwood Pines forest park secured the top spot on Tripadvisor. It was highly recommended by many visitors and landed 4.5 stars. Photo: Google

Vicar Water Country Park in Clipstone made it to second place. Here is the site under a blanket of snow. The park was recommended for its nature and wildlife areas, and suggested as a great dog walking spot by one reviewer.

2. Vicar Water Country Park

Vicar Water Country Park in Clipstone made it to second place. Here is the site under a blanket of snow. The park was recommended for its nature and wildlife areas, and suggested as a great dog walking spot by one reviewer. Photo: Michael Moriarty

Located on Church Street, Edwinstowe, Mansfield, this church made third place for its history and is a short walk from Sherwood Forest visitor's centre. It has 50 reviews, 4.5 stars and was highly recommended by visitors. One reviewer said: "It is one of the most beautiful churches I have visited and we were made to feel really welcome -fascinating history and not just about Robin Hood there is plenty more to see here."

3. St Mary's Church

Located on Church Street, Edwinstowe, Mansfield, this church made third place for its history and is a short walk from Sherwood Forest visitor's centre. It has 50 reviews, 4.5 stars and was highly recommended by visitors. One reviewer said: "It is one of the most beautiful churches I have visited and we were made to feel really welcome -fascinating history and not just about Robin Hood there is plenty more to see here." Photo: St Mary's Church

Popular with walkers and tourists, many come to the forest inspired by the story of Robin Hood. Located in Edwinstowe, the site is home to Nottinghamshire's most famous figure and visitors flock here from all over the world. Managed and protected by the RSPB and partners, the forest is a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

4. Sherwood Forest Visitors Centre

Popular with walkers and tourists, many come to the forest inspired by the story of Robin Hood. Located in Edwinstowe, the site is home to Nottinghamshire's most famous figure and visitors flock here from all over the world. Managed and protected by the RSPB and partners, the forest is a Site of Special Scientific Interest. Photo: Jason Chadwick

