3 . St Mary's Church

Located on Church Street, Edwinstowe, Mansfield, this church made third place for its history and is a short walk from Sherwood Forest visitor's centre. It has 50 reviews, 4.5 stars and was highly recommended by visitors. One reviewer said: "It is one of the most beautiful churches I have visited and we were made to feel really welcome -fascinating history and not just about Robin Hood there is plenty more to see here." Photo: St Mary's Church