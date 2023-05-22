Sutton walkers to visit Dark Peak with Charlesworth Ramble exploring dramatic landscapes

Ramblers will explore Knarrs Nook and Whiteley Nab to arrive at the village of Charlesworth for lunch, returning via via Combs Edge,Cown Edge and Roworth back to Hayfield.

The club says there will be a shorter walk option and new members are always most welcome.

Setting off from Birch Vale, the route joins the Pennine Bridleway and crosses the River Sett.

Rocks Farm and Cown Edge.

A club spokesman said: “We climb out of the valley past Upper Cliffe Farm to Lantern Pike for the first break of the day. A choice of walking to the top of the Pike, or sitting back and enjoying the scenery.

“We then descend to Blackshaw Farm and continue onto Bullshaw Farm and Matleymoor Farm before traversing Matley Moor itself.

“Near Higher Plainstead Farm we cross a minor road called Monks Road and cross meadows to Whiteley Nab. We then take a sharp left to Herod Edge Farm where we rejoin the Monks Way for a short distance to reach a spectacular viewpoint.

“After descending footpaths past Slacks Edge we reach Charlesworth for our lunch stop – there is a choice of green spaces for a picnic or a pub for refreshments.

“Onwards then through the back streets of the village and up ‘The Banks’ towards Coombes Edge, with more dramatic landscapes to enjoy as we move on to Cown Edge.

“Beyond Cown Edge we descend to Near Slack Farm and on to Roworth for the final break of the day. At this village an old mill has been converted into a pub called The Little Mill Inn.

“We then follow a pretty path past Thornsetts Fields Farm to Aspenshaw Hall, continuing a descent through woodland via Bank Head to Birch Vale and than a final mile to Hayfield Bus Station for a 6.30pm departure home.”

In the morning, the coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda, Mansfield, at 9.30am, with other pick-up points available. The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.