The club continues its popular fortnightly coach rambles programme with a walk from Rowsley to Ashford-in-the-Water, via Over Haddon and Sheldon, on Sunday, February 5.

The route will feature several spectacular viewpoints and pass historic sites including Haddon Hall and the ruins of Magpie Mine.

There will be two breaks,on at Over Haddon for lunch and a mid-afternoon stop at Sheldon.

Haddon Hall.

The ramble begins at Rowsley village where toilets are available.

A spokesman said: “We start with a gradual climb towards Rowsley Moor, with views along the Wye Valley, then a descent to Bowling Green Farm and the edge of the Haddon Hall estate.

“We head down to the Haddon Hall car park and as we cross the River Wye, the humps and bumps of the abandoned medieval village of Nether Haddon can be seen.

“From the car park, we begin our ascent towards Over Haddon, enjoying good views of Haddon Hall in the valley below.

“We continue to ascend above Lathkill Dale and reach our lunchtime destination, Over Haddon. Facilities here include a pub, outside picnic tables and public toilets.

“We then walk through the western end of the village, crossing fields past Melbourne Farm and viewing Bole Hill to our left.

“Adjacent to the hill, we traverse a tree-lined field, once the site of a lead mine, then reach the most spectacular viewpoint of the day as we enjoy panoramic views encapsulating Buxton, Magpie Mine and Sheldon.

“Onwards then crossing field by the Magpie Mine to arrive at tranquil Sheldon village for a mid afternoon break.

“From Sheldon, it is a relatively short walk into Ashford-in the Water, as we follow the Wye Valley.

“The final highlight of the day is crossing the old packhorse bridge at the edge of the village. We pick up the coach just beyond the bridge for a 4.30pm departure home.”

In the morning, the coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda, Mansfield, at 9.30am, with other pick-up points en route.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.

For furher information call John Price on 07749 164455, or visit suttonramblingclub.com

