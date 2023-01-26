A farm spokesman said: “This award will help us to continue the food work that we do within our communities of both Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. This includes us continuing to provide food bags at the pop-up hubs, communi-teas that bring residents of the community together for a social eating event, the warm space we provide, community café on site and lots more.”

Rhubarb Farm community interst company, on Hardwick Street, Langwith, is a horticultural-based environmental social enterprise which offers work placement, training and volunteering opportunities for people with long-term issues.

Julia and Hans Rausing said: “We are pleased to support Rhubarb Farm. The funding applications we received highlighted the emergency crisis foodbanks are facing across the country.

“The Foodbank Fund was created to alleviate some of the pressure’s foodbanks are facing with increased demand and the associated costs. We hope that those who are able will also consider giving generously to support their local foodbanks, which are a valued lifeline to many.”

The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust is an independent grant-making charitable fund supporting organisations and charities within the UK.

Since its formation, it has provided more than 1,000 grants totalling more than £330 million. Funding is given to organisations working within three main areas: health and wellbeing; welfare and education; and arts and culture.