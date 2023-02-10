Sutton Rambling Club preparing for latest ramble - 11-mile linear walk in White Peak

Highlights will include the spectacular Lumsdale valley and the peaceful village of Ashover. There will be a shorter walk option and we are pleased to continue to welcome new members to our friendly club.

The walk will start at Higham and then heads for Woolley and Dalebank where we should see a disused quarry. After viewing Ashover Rocks we arrive at the delightful village of Ashover for our lunch stop.

The centre of the village is a conservation area, with refreshments available at the historic Crispin Inn. There is also a village shop and public toilets.

Lumsdale Valley Waterfall. Sutton Rambling Club is planning a walk in the area.

In the afternoon, we proceed towards Cocking Tor and walk over Tansley Moor enjoying views of Riber Castle. There then follows a great experience as we stroll down the Lumsdale Valley. This is a site of archaeological and historical importance with six derelict mills and a series of spectacular waterfalls.

We ultimately arrive in Matlock for a 5pm coach departure home.

In the morning, the coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda, Mansfield, at 9.30am. There are other pick-up points en route.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.