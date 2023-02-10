News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sutton family and business launch appeal to help victims of Turkey-Syria earthquake

A Turkish family in Sutton has launched an appeal with a neighbouring business, asking for essential donations for family, friends and communities affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

By Phoebe Cox
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

Arzu Kahraman and her 17-year-old son, Mustafa, run Cafe Expresso on Market Place, Sutton with the help of manager Jody Moore, from Sutton.

The mother and son said they were “devastated” to hear of the earthquake.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mustafa said Aksaray is his family’s home city, with many family and friends in need of support, while they have friends across the Kahramanmaras area, at the epicentre of Monday’s quake.

Arzu Kahraman pictured with children in happier times.
Most Popular

A 7.9 magnitude quake struck the Pazarcik district of southern Kahramanmaras province, with a magnitude 6.4 aftershock also hitting the southern Gaziantep province.

The death toll has now surpassed 19,000, with thousands stranded – in need of basic essentials, such as clothing, medicine and toiletries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neighbouring business, Complete Freedom Mobility, also on Market Place, has launched an appeal to help the family.

Read More
Nottinghamshire firefighters union chairman welcomes progress on pay - but warns...
Earthquake survivors sit around a fire on February 06, 2023 in Iskenderun Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries.

Arzu said: “We just want to help people and get supplies across, as they need coats, blankets and essentials for all ages.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jody said: “This is an awful situation.

“Supplies will go directly to the areas affected, as Arzu and Mustafa just want to help their family and country at this difficult time.

“If it was any of our own families, we would not hesitate. Just a few essential items will go a long way.”

Neighbouring store happy to help

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jon Evans, owner of Complete Freedom Mobility, said he was happy to help out, with his shop now accepting donations.

He said: “I really feel for the family, as they have many loved ones affected and know the communities directly who need our donations and support.

“Our business is more than happy to accept donations that can be distributed to the people and families affected.

“We welcome all support. We just want to ensure that we can source items needed at this tragic time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New or pre-loved items such as clothing; blankets; hand warmers; nappies; sanitary problems; medicine; and toiletries can be donated to the store between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

SuttonSyriaTurkey