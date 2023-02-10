Arzu Kahraman and her 17-year-old son, Mustafa, run Cafe Expresso on Market Place, Sutton with the help of manager Jody Moore, from Sutton.

The mother and son said they were “devastated” to hear of the earthquake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mustafa said Aksaray is his family’s home city, with many family and friends in need of support, while they have friends across the Kahramanmaras area, at the epicentre of Monday’s quake.

Arzu Kahraman pictured with children in happier times.

A 7.9 magnitude quake struck the Pazarcik district of southern Kahramanmaras province, with a magnitude 6.4 aftershock also hitting the southern Gaziantep province.

The death toll has now surpassed 19,000, with thousands stranded – in need of basic essentials, such as clothing, medicine and toiletries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbouring business, Complete Freedom Mobility, also on Market Place, has launched an appeal to help the family.

Earthquake survivors sit around a fire on February 06, 2023 in Iskenderun Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries.

Arzu said: “We just want to help people and get supplies across, as they need coats, blankets and essentials for all ages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jody said: “This is an awful situation.

“Supplies will go directly to the areas affected, as Arzu and Mustafa just want to help their family and country at this difficult time.

“If it was any of our own families, we would not hesitate. Just a few essential items will go a long way.”

Neighbouring store happy to help

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Evans, owner of Complete Freedom Mobility, said he was happy to help out, with his shop now accepting donations.

He said: “I really feel for the family, as they have many loved ones affected and know the communities directly who need our donations and support.

“Our business is more than happy to accept donations that can be distributed to the people and families affected.

“We welcome all support. We just want to ensure that we can source items needed at this tragic time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad