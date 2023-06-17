Sutton ramblers set for 'spectacular' 13.5-mile ramble in Peak District

A good mix of scenery is promised, with new members welcome to join the “friendly club”. A shorter walk option will be available, with ramblers reminded to bring ample food and drink, as it will be a picnic lunch with no refreshments en route.

The walk commences from the Cat & Fiddle inn, on the A537 between Buxton and Macclesfield.

A club spokesman said: “We begin with an easy ascent of Shining Tor followed by a long descent to the scenic Lamaload Reservoir.

Shutlingsloe Hill,

“There will be a break just before reaching the reservoir to enjoy the views.

“After a pleasant walk around the reservoir, we will leave the valley and head into Macclesfield Forest for our main picnic lunch break.

“Onwards then up the distinctive Shutlingsloe Hill for more great views.

“There is then a steep descent to Wildboarclough and continuing to the well-known Three Shires Head on the River Dane. This is a lovely spot with a waterfall where the counties of Derbyshire, Cheshire and Staffordshire converge – there wil be a short break here with the opportunity to cool off in Panniers Pool, so bring your swimming costumes.“This memorable day will finish with a choice of route depending on the time available – either a walk up to the atmospheric Danebower Quarry or straight up the valley before crossing the road to join Danebower Hollow.

“A footpath then takes us directly back to the Cat & Fiddle for a 6.30pm coach departure home.”

In the morning, the coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda, Mansfield, at 9.30am, with other pick-up points available. The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.