Sutton ramblers set for 'attractive walk' in Pealk District's Dark Peak

The club continues its summer programme with ‘a beautiful 13-mile ramble covering some of the best views in the Peak District’ on Sunday, August 7.

The club is heading for Edale and Kinder, in the Dark Peak area of the Peak District for ‘an attractive walk’ with few ascents and descents – with a shorter option of about seven miles also available.

A club spokesman said: “We leave Hayfield and walk along the valley past Kinder Reservoir.”

Kinder Scout in the Peak District.

“We then gain height as we head up towards Sandy Hays, on the western edge of Kinder Scout – keeping to the edge, we soon reach Kinder Downfall for a late morning break.

“After reaching Red Brook, we will cut across moorland in a south-easterly direction to arrive at the Pym Chair on the southern edge of Kinder.

“We can enjoy great views continuing along the edge,passing Crowden Tower and then on towards Grindslow Knoll, another brilliant viewpoint.”

From there is a steady descent into Edale for a late afternoon break.

There follows a ‘quick sprint’ up to Hollins Cross and then down into Castleton for the 6.30pm coach departure home.

In the morning, the coach departs from the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am and is due to return at 5.45pm.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.