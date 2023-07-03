News you can trust since 1952
Sutton ramblers prepare for White Peak return for ‘enjoyable, scenic walk’

Sutton Rambling Club is returning to the White Peak for a “very enjoyable scenic 12-mile walk between Taddington and Bakewell”.
By John PriceContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:57 BST- 2 min read

The Chee Dale Ramble, on Sunday, July 9, will start from the A6 near Taddington village and follow a number of minor roads before descending via a steep path into Chee Dale at the head of Great Rocks Dale.

A club spokesman said: “Chee Dale, a steep-sided gorge, is a memorable experience and is part of a protected nature reserve.

“We follow the River Wye eastwards along some stepping stones and eventually arrive at the Millers Dale old train station for our main lunch break – café and toilet facilities available.

One of the sights which can be seen on the Chee Dale ramble. Picture: Bill ProctorOne of the sights which can be seen on the Chee Dale ramble. Picture: Bill Proctor
One of the sights which can be seen on the Chee Dale ramble. Picture: Bill Proctor
    “After lunch we continue by the river to Litton Mill to join up with the Monsal Trail which was part of the Manchester, Buxton, Matlock and Midland Railway Line until its closure in 1968.”

    Ramblers then have two options – take the high path above the trail to Monsal Head, or follow the tunnel trail through to Monsal Head.

    The spokesman said: “Monsal Head is a spectacular viewpoint and there will be another break here to enjoy one of the most photographed views in the country. Café and toilets available again.

    “We then head across through the pretty villages of Great Longstone and Little Longstone and pass through Cracknowl Wood. We aim to finish at Bakewell Showground coach park in time for a 6pm departure home.”

    There should be a shorter walk option and new members are always most welcome.

    In the morning, the coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda, Mansfield, at 9.30am, with other pick-up points available. The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.

    For further information call Helen Woodruff on 07592 886381 or John Price on 07749 164455, or visit suttonramblingclub.com

