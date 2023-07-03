The team behind the project to bring Nottinghamshire’s first multi-million pound Community Diagnostics Centre to Mansfield is recruiting.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust is looking to recruit a project support officer to support its work to create a “one-stop shop” for patients to access the health tests and investigations they need in a single visit.

Once live, it will help patients to get answers to their concerns sooner.

Ed Pearse, a project support officer at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust

Ed Pearse. a trust project support officer said: “As PSO, my role is to support key projects within the trust to ensure they are delivered successfully and efficiently.

“My job is to support the co-ordination of various improvement projects across the trust by working with operational, clinical and other colleagues to work through day-to-day issues to help drive improvements for staff and patients.

“This is done in a range of ways, from providing administrative support with project documentation to designing information boards based in clinics – it is quite a varied role.

“A huge part of the job is about building relationships with colleagues and supporting them to make our hospitals a better place to receive treatment – and a better place to work.

“The part of my role I enjoy most is seeing things come together. Some projects are bigger than others and some take a lot longer than others, but it’s always rewarding to see how the work you have done has really made a difference.

“I’d encourage anyone who thinks their skills can make a difference to apply – the CDC project sounds really interesting and it’s going to be a really important one for the trust, the community and healthcare across the county in general. It’s a great opportunity for someone to be a part of that.”

To find out more about the role, see jobs.sfh-tr.nhs.uk – applications must be in before Sunday, July 9.

You can also ‘like’ the ‘Sherwood Forest Hospitals Careers’ Facebook page to get the latest careers news and information straight to your smartphone.

The project this role will support is working to create a purpose-built CDC to run alongside the existing Mansfield Community Hospital on Stockwell Gate.

Getting a rapid diagnosis for conditions such as cancer will help patients access the treatments they need more quickly – something that could be genuinely life-saving, as earlier diagnosis is key to improving survival rates and quality of life for those suffering chronic diseases.