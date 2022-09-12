Sutton ramblers head south for ‘fascinating’ 12-mile walk in Vale of Belvoir

The club continues its summer programme with ‘a fascinating 12-mile linear walk between the villages of Harby and Muston, on Sunday, September 18.

A club spokesman said: “We explore rural Leicestershire and Lincolnshire with highlights of the impressive Belvoir Castle and the delightful Grantham Canal.

“The ramble starts at Harby, Leicestershire. We take a green lane and cross fields to the picturesque village of Stathern with a population of about 600 people. We then climb out of the village to follow a ridge trail through Stathern Wood, Plungar Wood and Barkestone Wood.

Belvoir Castle in the Vale of Belvoir.

“There are wonderful views to enjoy along this section looking across to the Vale of Belvoir and a distant Newark.

“Upon arriving at Belvoir Castle we stop to enjoy a lunch break – the castle is the seat of the

Duke of Rutland..

“Duly refreshed we cross into Lincolnshire and explore the village of Woolsthorpe By Belvoir with

its pretty honey-coloured houses in a designated conservation area. Then we have a small

uphill climb past the 17th Century Chequers Inn with the best views of Belvoir Castle.

“We then link up with the Viking Way and drop down for a short tow-path walk by the Grantham Canal.

The canal was opened in 1797 and is now primarily disused, but is in the process of restoration

and becoming a haven for wildlife.

“Onwards then past a series of locks – five of these have been restored by the Grantham Canal Society.

“After the walk along the towpath we veer through arable fields to our final destination, the

village of Muston in Leicestershire.”

In the morning, the coach departs from the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Mansfield, at 9.30am and is due to return at 6.30pm.