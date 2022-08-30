Sutton ramblers head off for ‘cracking’ 12-mile Peak District walk

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club continues its summer programme with ‘a cracking 12-mile circular walk from Whaley Bridge to Hayfield and back circumnavigating Chinley Churn’, on Sunday, August 7.

The club will be exploring old quarries along Cracken Edge and the historic canal basin at Buxworth and, a spokesman said, weather permitting, there will be splendid views throughout the day.

A club spokesman said: “This lovely walk starts from outside the public toilets at Whaley Bridge and follows the Peak Forest Canal towpath, Goyt Way, past Bridgemount.

Kinder Scout in the Peak District.

“We then cross the River Goyt and ascend the hillside to Dolly Lane.”

After heading towards Over Hill Road, there will be a break, ‘to enjoy great views of the Goyt Valley and the distant Whaley Moor’.

The spokesman said: “Onwards then past farms and a quarry to Birch Vale and linking up with the former railway line into Hayfield for our main lunch stop.

“In the afternoon we explore the pretty River Kinder valley via the Pennine Bridleway alongside Elle Bank.

“As we head south towards Mount Famine there are wonderful views of Kinder Reservoir, William Clough and Kinder Scout.”

There will be another break near the top of the ridge, before the walkers move south-west to Peep-o-Day farm.

The spokesman said: “We then follow Chinley Churn to Cracken Edge where there will be the final break. “There is then a short descent to the Buxworth canal basin and finish with a short section to Whaley Bridge for the coach home.”

In the morning, the coach departs from the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Mansfield, at 9.30am and is due to return at 6.30pm.