Sutton observatory planning public open day

On Saturday, July 29, Sherwood Observatory will be hosting a public open day.
By Brendan ScoularContributor
Published 20th Jul 2023, 08:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 08:54 BST

The observatory, on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, is operating two sessions, from 11am-1.15pm and 2-4.15pm.

Tickets are £6 for adults and £2 for accompanied under-16s and are available from tickets.msas.uk/open-day

There is a free car park on site.

Sherwood Observatory, Coxmoor Road, Sutton, is holding a public open day. (Photo by: Mansfield &;Sutton Astronomical Society)
Sherwood Observatory, Coxmoor Road, Sutton, is holding a public open day. (Photo by: Mansfield &;Sutton Astronomical Society)
    What to expect:

    Safe viewing of the Sun through special telescopes, weather permitting;

    Rolling lectures inside the observatory lecture room;

    Open Day PosterOpen Day Poster
    Open Day Poster

    Learn about space weather and meteor detection at the Radio Astronomy Centre;

    Astro-themed merchandise sales;

    Hot and cold drinks and cakes;

    Tours of the facility, including the underground reservoir, and learn all about proposals for a new Science Discovery Centre and Planetarium.

