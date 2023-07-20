Sutton observatory planning public open day

The observatory, on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, is operating two sessions, from 11am-1.15pm and 2-4.15pm.

Tickets are £6 for adults and £2 for accompanied under-16s and are available from tickets.msas.uk/open-day

There is a free car park on site.

Sherwood Observatory, Coxmoor Road, Sutton, is holding a public open day. (Photo by: Mansfield &;Sutton Astronomical Society)

What to expect:

Safe viewing of the Sun through special telescopes, weather permitting;

Rolling lectures inside the observatory lecture room;

Learn about space weather and meteor detection at the Radio Astronomy Centre;

Astro-themed merchandise sales;

Hot and cold drinks and cakes;