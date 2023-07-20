Sutton observatory planning public open day
The observatory, on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, is operating two sessions, from 11am-1.15pm and 2-4.15pm.
Tickets are £6 for adults and £2 for accompanied under-16s and are available from tickets.msas.uk/open-day
There is a free car park on site.
What to expect:
Safe viewing of the Sun through special telescopes, weather permitting;
Rolling lectures inside the observatory lecture room;
Learn about space weather and meteor detection at the Radio Astronomy Centre;
Astro-themed merchandise sales;
Hot and cold drinks and cakes;
Tours of the facility, including the underground reservoir, and learn all about proposals for a new Science Discovery Centre and Planetarium.