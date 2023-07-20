'Walk of shame' for Shirebrook motorist without licence, insurance or seatbelt
Police said a Shirebrook motorist was forced to do a “walk of shame” after being caught for a string of offences.
Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team praised the “awesome work” of their roads policing unit colleagues following the stop.
A team spokesman said: “This driver carefully fastened his seatbelt. Unfortunately he forgot to put himself between it and the seat.
“He also forgot that he is a provisional licence holder, unsupervised and has no insurance.
“The walk of shame.”