'Walk of shame' for Shirebrook motorist without licence, insurance or seatbelt

Police said a Shirebrook motorist was forced to do a “walk of shame” after being caught for a string of offences.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 20th Jul 2023, 08:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 08:21 BST

Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team praised the “awesome work” of their roads policing unit colleagues following the stop.

A team spokesman said: “This driver carefully fastened his seatbelt. Unfortunately he forgot to put himself between it and the seat.

“He also forgot that he is a provisional licence holder, unsupervised and has no insurance.

A driver was stopped with his seatbelt done up - but not over him. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)A driver was stopped with his seatbelt done up - but not over him. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)
A driver was stopped with his seatbelt done up - but not over him. (Photo by: Derbyshire Police)
“The walk of shame.”