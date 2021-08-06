The Asylum Academy for Extreme Sports, that serves skateboarders, BMX, scooter riders, and boulderers, received the funding from the Persimmon Homes Building Futures scheme, which supports organisations working with the under-18s.

Having moved to a new venue in December 2019, the charity promotes healthy recreational activities by providing affordable sporting facilities and attracts more than 10,000 young people each year.

The skatepark, on Hamilton Road, recently reopened after lockdown with a brand new climbing wall and refurbished facilities to enhance the experience for their regulars, which have already proven a real hit with visitors.

Sophie Cherry from Persimmon Homes Nottingham presented £1,000 of Building Futures funding to Asylum Academy for Extreme Sports owner Jack Plowman and some of the club’s members.

Simon Wharton-Howett from the academy said: “Persimmon Homes’ support is very welcomed. Our aim is to make our sports accessible to more young people, whatever their circumstances.

“Many of our sports require specialist equipment and Persimmon’s funding will enable us to increase our stocks so that more youngsters can try a sport without having to buy their own equipment.”

Building Futures will deliver more than £1m to good causes across England, Scotland and Wales. The initiative aims to support community groups working with under-18s across three categories – education & arts, health and sport.

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s 32 regional businesses to improve local facilities and the delivery of vital community projects.

Three initiatives will also go on to win £100,000 each through a national online public vote. The winners will be named at a gala dinner for finalists in November.

In each sector – education & arts, health and sport – as well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Neil Follows, managing director for Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “Building Futures is all about supporting young people in our area, and we are delighted to help more young people to experience The Asylum Academy’s range of sports.

“We’re accepting entries to the scheme until mid-August, so we’d urge more people to apply by visiting www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.”

