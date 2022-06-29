But before we jet away abroad or get away to the coast, let’s concentrate on matters at home.

For the Mansfield, Ashfield and Nottinghamshire area continues to be bursting with events and activities.

As usual, we’ve come up with ten ideas for places to go and things to do this weekend.

You could celebrate our armed forces, take in a bit of outdoor theatre or even dance the night away at a woodland disco festival!

There’s an international market on our doorstep, while the likes of Rufford Abbey Country Park and Go Ape at Sherwood Pines are always ideal family spots to visit at this time of year.

Before you set off, please check the websites of the individual venues for opening times and admission prices.

Have a great weekend!

1. Armed forces tribute After an absence of two years, Mansfield's Armed Forces Day event is back on Sunday on the Market Place. The free event, which starts at 10.30 am with a parade, is a chance for local people to show their appreciation of servicemen and women, past and present. There will be music, entertainment and activities for all the family throughout the day Photo: Glenn Ashley Photo Sales

2. Outdoor theatre laughs Gather the family, take a picnic and get yourself down to Mansfield's Carr Bank Park on Sunday evening for a bit of outdoor theatre. Suitable for all ages, 'Hamlet The Comedy' is Shakespeare as you've never seen it before, with lots of laughs, music and memorable moments. The entertaining show runs from 5 pm to 8 pm. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Can you hit the bullseye? Might you be as good at archery as Robin Hood was? Now is your chance to find out because Rufford Abbey Country Park is hosting weekend sessions to try out the sport in a safe environment alongside skilled coaches. All equipment is provided and there's no need to pre-book. Can you hit the bullseye? Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Woodland disco festival Ever heard of a woodland disco festival? Well, you have now because Nottingham's first is taking place just down the road at Lime Lane Woods in Arnold on Saturday. The fairytale setting of majestic woodland, enhanced by dazzling visuals, provides the perfect setting for an array of internationally acclaimed artistes on two stages. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales