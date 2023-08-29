On the final day of the annual DH Lawrence festival and as part of the national Heritage Open Days, the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum, on Victoria Street, Eastwood, will be open on Sunday, September 10, from 10am to 4pm, to all guests, for free.

Everyone is welcome to step back in time to experience the traditional Victorian wash house, see the parlour, feel the warmth of the fire in the kitchen and have a wander around the parental and other bedrooms.

Mish Mash Productions’ Pop Up Proms will also be performing a combination of jazz and classical music in the beautiful museum garden from 11-11.40am and 12.15-1pm.

Visitors exploring DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum in Eastwood.

The museum’s permanent exhibition features items from Lawrence’s family and even paintings created by the author himself.

Also on display will be a photographic exhibition ‘Celebrating the Volunteers of Eastwood’ and ‘A Portrait of DH Lawrence at Aldous Huxley’s House, Suresnes, 1929’, the last known portrait of Lawrence, which launches the popular annual DH Lawrence Festival.

The Eastwood volunteer’s exhibition is a series of photographs acknowledging and celebrating the important work carried out by volunteers to improve the lives of people living in and around Eastwood.

The DH Lawrence Festival is running from September 1, with 10 days of free literature, art, music, heritage and community events.

Among this year’s line-up are open days, pop up proms, the popular DH Lawrence Music Festival, guided walks, talks, lectures and a new portrait exhibition.