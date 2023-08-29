Hundreds of visitors flocked to the charity event at Eastwood Football Club for a day of fun and games in the glorious sunshine.

The event was hosted by Kathryn and Dave Boam, landlords at the Dog and Parrot pub on Nottingham Road, who recently launched the venue's official charity – The Dog and Parrot Community Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities on the day included a raffle, tombola, face painting, stalls and refreshments.

Charity fun day at Eastwood Football Ground.

There was also a special knockout football tournament, with teams made up of staff from four of Eastwood's micropubs including the Dog and Parrot, Gamekeeper's Freehouse, Mellors Mews and the Pick & Davy.

The day was held as a fundraiser for the Dog and Parrot Community Fund, with a portion of the funds also going towards a special trip for local cadets.

The money will support four cadets from Eastwood, who have been chosen to visit Cyprus on a training exercise.

A grand total of £2,080 was raised on the day.

Charity fun day at Eastwood Football Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn said: “We are still in the process of counting the money as more keeps coming in.

“We would very much like to say a massive thank you to all the people of Eastwood and surrounding areas, who took the time to not only come down to the football club to support us but who donated so generously.