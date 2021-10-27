Spooky Halloween fun at Shirebrook farm
There are some spooky goings-on at a popular family farm park in Shirebrook this half term.
Willow Tree Family Farm on Langwith Road, Shirebrook, are holding a series of fun events in the run up to Halloween.
With a monster mash disco and pumpkin picking running each day from 11am until 3pm, and prizes for the best visitor’s fancy dress, the event is suitable for all ages.
There is a spooky woodland walk, and a free pumpkin for every child aged over two years.
The farm’s director David Taylor said: “It’s been a spooky few days so far at our Halloween event and it’s going to be even spookier as it goes on.
“The last day for the event is on October 31 and tickets are selling really quickly, so pre-booking is required.”
Tickets can be purchased on their website and the event is already sold out for Halloween itself.