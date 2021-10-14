Some pubs have open fires, others were nominated for their food and drink offerings, and some were highlighted for the warmth of their staff who make it ‘feel like home’.

Have a look through for some inspiration, or to see if your local made the list.

1. Duke of Sussex The Duke of Sussex was voted for by a number of our readers. Is this your local? Photo: DoS

2. Stella Taps Despite being a new addition to Mansfield on Stella Street, Stella Taps was nominated by a number of you. Have you been yet? Photo: Stella Taps

3. The Hutt The Hutt at Ravenshead was another popular choice, with log fires and candles on tables to add to the cosy feel Photo: Roger Grayson

4. Little John Inn The Little John Inn at Ravenshead was a popular choice with a number of you. Have you been recently? Photo: Louise Cooper