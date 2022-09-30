Sherwood Pines hosts fundraising walk for pet charity - as 'Bark in the dark' returns
‘Bark in the dark’ returns to Sherwood Pines this October, as pets – and their owners – are set to participate in fundraising walk.
Blue Cross, a UK-based animal welfare charity, will host a five-kilometre fundraising walk at Sherwood Pines Forest Park, Edwinstowe, on Saturday, October 22.
The charity, which was founded 125 years ago, seeks to help vulnerable pets and owners, providing re-homing, clinical, animal behavioural and pet bereavement support.
The event includes competitions, such as a free fancy dress competition for younger walkers where they could win a family pass to Alton Towers among other prizes.
Most Popular
Participants interested in entering the ‘Do a trick and win a treat’ competition can book in advance of the walk for further prizes.
The Blue Cross ‘Bark in the Dark’ registration is open to ticket holders on Saturday, October 22, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, at Sherwood Pines.
Emma Ransome, Blue Cross events manager said: “We are looking forward to hosting our Bark in the Dark event again.
“Previous events have sold out so we are urging anyone wanting to come along to book their tickets now to avoid disappointment.
“It promises to be a highlight of this year’s Autumn calendar.”
Emma said to help Blue Cross look after more pets in their care secure sponsorship from family and friends, supporters can use Bark in the Dark Just Giving Page to be in with a chance to win a
premium owner membership to TrustedHouseSitters, worth £199.
Adult tickets are £18.50, under 16 years are £12 and under fives go free – prices subject to booking fee.
For more, see bluecross.org.uk/bark-in-the-dark or email [email protected]