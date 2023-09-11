Sherwood Observatory to hold public open day
Sherwood Observatory in Sutton is hosting another of its popular public open days.
By Brendan ScoularContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:13 BST
The event is at the Coxmoor Road site on Saturday, September 16, with sessions from 11am-1.15pm and 2-4.15pm.
Tickets, priced £6 adults and £2 for accompanied under-16s, are now available from tickets.msas.uk/open-day
Visitors can expect:
Safe viewing of the Sun through special telescopes, weather-permitting;
Rolling lectures inside the lecture room;
Astro-themed merchandise and refreshment sales;
Tours of the facility and learning all about the observatory’s proposals for a new Science Discovery Centre & Planetarium.