The event is at the Coxmoor Road site on Saturday, September 16, with sessions from 11am-1.15pm and 2-4.15pm.

Tickets, priced £6 adults and £2 for accompanied under-16s, are now available from tickets.msas.uk/open-day

Sherwood Observatory. (Photo by: Mansfield & Sutton Astronomical Society)

Visitors can expect:

Safe viewing of the Sun through special telescopes, weather-permitting;

Rolling lectures inside the lecture room;

Astro-themed merchandise and refreshment sales;