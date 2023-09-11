News you can trust since 1952
Sherwood Observatory to hold public open day

Sherwood Observatory in Sutton is hosting another of its popular public open days.
By Brendan ScoularContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:13 BST
The event is at the Coxmoor Road site on Saturday, September 16, with sessions from 11am-1.15pm and 2-4.15pm.

Tickets, priced £6 adults and £2 for accompanied under-16s, are now available from tickets.msas.uk/open-day

Sherwood Observatory. (Photo by: Mansfield & Sutton Astronomical Society)Sherwood Observatory. (Photo by: Mansfield & Sutton Astronomical Society)
    Visitors can expect:

    Safe viewing of the Sun through special telescopes, weather-permitting;

    Rolling lectures inside the lecture room;

    Astro-themed merchandise and refreshment sales;

    Tours of the facility and learning all about the observatory’s proposals for a new Science Discovery Centre & Planetarium.

