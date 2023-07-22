Plans for a planetarium and science discovery centre at the Coxmoor Road site – which could help “change the life chances” of people for years to come – won unanimous approval from Ashfield Council in March.

And now ST Engineering Antycip and its partner, RSA Cosmos & Konica Minolta – described as a “global leader in digital planetariums – are set to begin work.

A spokeswoman for ST, a simulation and virtual reality company, said: “The European leader has secured a large-scale project in the planetarium industry, helping drive education enrichment and a visitor attraction in marginalised communities.

An artist's impression of the planned development. (Photo by: 3WM Communications)

“The immersive simulation and VR solutions provider and its digital planetariums partner are helping Sherwood Observatory inspire science, technology, engineering and maths interest and opportunities, particularly for disadvantaged young residents, through extracurricular activities and a world-class visitor attraction, with RSA Cosmos’ best-in-class turnkey solutions and powerful astronomical software, SkyExplorer.”

The proposal will see the construction of a planetarium on top of the site’s existing Victorian subterranean reservoir, which will be transformed into an exhibition hall, classrooms, and meeting/conference rooms.

Building work on the 10-metre planetarium is set to start in late August, with the aim it to be finished during November 2024.

ST, with RSA Cosmos & Konica Minolta, will provide the planetarium fittings, including software, dome, computers, seats, shows, audio and lighting.

Dr Steve Wallace, Sherwood Observatory planetarium project manager, said: “Sherwood Observatory is dedicated to bridging the opportunity gap within our community by providing outreach using astronomy as a means of inspiring people of all ages to take an interest in STEM subjects and careers.”

Amir Khosh, ST commercial and project manager, said: “Our collaboration with Steve has been a remarkable journey right from the inception of their idea of building a planetarium. We have provided them with support during the initial stages and assisting them in generating interest through our mock ups.”

“We are proud to undertake the project. This is the first large planetarium that we will deliver from scratch. We designed, will build and deliver a planetarium going from inception to fruition.”

Bahar Gumus, RSA Cosmos & Konica Minolta sales manager said: “We are thrilled and proud to have been selected for this leading planetarium project in the UK. Our team works hand-in-hand with the Sherwood Observatory team, and this right from the very start, from the project definition, to offer the best planetarium solution.”

The science centre, which will include the planetarium, will be a separate building to Sherwood Observatory, and will sit on the redundant underground Victorian reservoir, built in 1886. The science centre will aim to link the engineering achievements of the past to the engineering challenges of the future, by taking visitors on a journey from the Victorian reservoir to the tateof-the-art planetarium and space science.