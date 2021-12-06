Having been given a sneak peek of White Post Farm’s Christmas set-up a few weeks before, I knew the Time Tangle was going to be an impressive event by the sheer scale of the build.

With the original launch being postponed thanks to Storm Arwen, their festive spectacular finally opened to the public on Saturday December 4.

Despite the weather still being far from ideal for an outdoor event, the three of us wrapped up warm and headed to the farm.

The weather didn't ruin our festive fun

Making a quick visit to the Silver Barn to see the reindeer and newborn lambs, we then made our way to the staging area at our allotted time, to be met by a friendly elf who explained what would happen during the event.

Surrounded by Christmas trees and fairy lights, the farm really does look beautiful at dusk – I would definitely recommend one of the later sessions if you can.

We entered the Time Tangle to find Sir Prancealot with our first challenge – you could tell immediately this was much more than just farm staff who had been given costumes to wear – these were professional performers who welcomed the children to the experience with genuine warmth and humour.

As each task was completed, music would sound and we were moved to the next era, eventually arriving back at the beginning of time, before finally meeting the big man himself and the final task – to fix his magical time machine.

Santa Claus asked each child the usual questions, and my four-year-old asked him for a robot – something that, quite alarmingly for me, had not been on his list previously – while I requested eight uninterrupted hours of sleep, as many parents would.

Once Santa’s time machine was fixed and Christmas was saved, the children were rewarded with a choice of toy and a biscuit, while the adults received a much-needed hot drink.

The Time Tangle took around an hour, with the farm open to enjoy as usual in the price.

It is definitely at least a half day’s outing, and it was enjoyed by both my 4-year-old and, more surprisingly, my 12-year-old too.

For more information or to book, visit whitepostfarm.co.uk.

