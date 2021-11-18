Behind the scenes at Nottinghamshire farm's new immersive Christmas experience

Bosses at White Post Farm have opted to steer away from a standard Santa’s Grotto this year – and instead chosen to introduce their biggest ever immersive experience for children and adults.

After a difficult 20 months, the Farnsfield family attraction wanted to do something new and exciting – The Christmas Time Tangle launches on November 27 and runs until Christmas Eve.

Currently under construction, visitors to the farm this week may see a glimpse of what’s in store, as huge marquees and giant hay bales give a hint into the size of the project and the excitement that lies ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge attraction launches on November 27

Anthony Moore, farm marking manager, said: “After the last two years, we have learned a lot about how we can offer amazing family events in safe environments.

“We have always worked at making Christmas feel special so, after quickly adapting our Christmas offering last year, this year we’ve dared to dream a bit bigger, build a bit bigger and hopefully offer double the Christmas magic by staging this magical Christmas story event.”

Working alongside professional actors from theatrical company Rusticus, the experience centres around the story of Santa’s time machine – which allows him to deliver presents around the world on Christmas Eve – being broken.

As the time machine glitches, children will be sent to different points in history, meeting new characters along the way, and given fun tasks to complete to help to fix the time machine and, ultimately, save Christmas.

Children will travel through different periods of time, helping to fix Santa's time machine to save Christmas.

Happy memories

Jon Stokes, Rusticus director, said “We specialise in making engaging outdoor experiences where families are encouraged to play together through story and take happy memories away with them.

“The Christmas Time Tangle is all about asking families to embrace the spirit of Christmas across time.”

The outdoor activity moves through different time periods, before children 'save Christmas' and are rewarded with a gift at Santa's huge indoor grotto

Once children have fixed the time machine and saved Christmas, they get to meet Santa and receive a cuddly gift as a memento of their adventure, while adults receive a hot drink.

The farm has also ensured the events are inclusive, by hosting autism-friendly slots; which will involve smaller group sizes, less noise and a calmer delivery of the experience by the actors.

Tickets for the experience also include access to the farm, which announced this week it had two new additions – armadillos Ahmed and Matilda – who will be unveiled to the public in time for the event.

Anthony said: “We received our zoo licence two weeks prior to the first lockdown, which was hugely frustrating, so the armadillos are our first new animals as part of our expansion.

White Post Farm unveiled their two newest attractions, armadillos Ahmed and Matilda.

“They are fantastic, fascinating creatures and will be available for visitors to see in their new enclosures once the Christmas event begins.”

The farm is also in the process of constructing a new walk-in aviary and has ‘big plans’ for 2022 and beyond to bring more exotic animals to the farm.

Anthony said: “We are hoping to bring even more animals to the farm in the next year or so, now we have our zoo licence – Ahmed and Matilda are just the beginning of big plans for us.”

For tickets to the Christmas Time Tangle, visit whitepostfarm.co.uk